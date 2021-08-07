Cancel
Sports

News-Post boys spring Athletes of the Year

By STAFF REPORT
Frederick News-Post
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCommitting to Maryland before playing his first high school game as a freshman, Orr spent his final season at Thomas Johnson demonstrating the kind of skills that garnered a Division I offer years earlier. Hitting in the leadoff spot, Orr batted .455, had a .538 on-base percentage and finished with five doubles, three triples, two homers, 12 runs scored and 15 RBIs. A productive bat wasn't his only contribution for the 10-3 Patriots. He was a sure-gloved shortstop and possessed the speed and cunning to be a threat on the basepaths. Both of those traits were on full display in a game against Linganore on May 26. Orr made an unassisted triple play against the Lancers, surely one of the county's most memorable highlights this season, and later stole home, alertly sprinting to the plate on the throw back to the pitcher.

