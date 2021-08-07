Cancel
Cuomo situation a test for Democrats

By Editorials
newsitem.com
 3 days ago

We’re about to find out if Democrats believe what they say about having no tolerance for sexual harassment. If they do, then they have little choice other than to move to impeach Andrew Cuomo as Governor of New York. Mr. Cuomo asked Attorney General Letitia James to investigate the many...

The Hill

Alec Baldwin responds to Cuomo resignation: 'This is a tragic day'

Alec Baldwin is calling New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo 's (D) resignation a "tragic" moment for the Empire State. "Regardless of what you think of Cuomo, this is a tragic day," the actor — a fierce critic of former President Trump who plays the 45th commander in chief on "Saturday Night Live" — wrote on Twitter on Tuesday.
Politicswnynewsnow.com

NY Assembly Judiciary Committee Meets In Gov. Cuomo Impeachment Probe

ALBANY – The Judiciary Committee of the New York State Assembly convened today to discuss the ongoing impeachment investigation of Governor Andrew Cuomo. Assembly member Charles Lavine commended the work of Attorney General Letitia James in her 168-page report released last week, as well as her agreement to grant the committee relevant material to their investigation.
PoliticsBBC

Andrew Cuomo: Top aide to governor resigns amid scandal

A top aide to New York state's Governor Andrew Cuomo has resigned amid a sexual harassment scandal involving her boss. Melissa DeRosa, secretary to Mr Cuomo, announced her resignation on Sunday. She said working for the people of New York "has been the greatest honour of my life". A report...
New York City, NYKGO

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo's top aide, Melissa DeRosa, resigns

NEW YORK -- Cuomo's top aide, Secretary to the Governor, Melissa DeRosa has resigned, she said in a statement on Sunday night. "It has been the greatest honor of my life to serve the people of New York for the past 10 years. New Yorkers' resilience, strength and optimism through the most difficult times has inspired me every day. Personally, the past 2 years has been emotionally and mentally trying. I am forever grateful for the opportunity to have worked with such talented and committed colleagues on behalf of our state."
Politicsbtrtoday.com

Don't Cry For Andrew Cuomo

The year-plus-long saga is finally over. Andrew Cuomo resigned onTuesday, ending a 10-year run as New York’s governor. Cuomo’s resignation is no surprise. He was completely out of options, backed into a corner of his own creation. Cuomo enjoyed liberal media darling status during the COVID-19 pandemic even as he handled it terribly. He ignored the virus’ spread in New York prisons and his office fudged nursing home death numbers. But that didn’t stop him from winning an Emmy for his televised press conferences. Media types fancied him as a Democratic foil for Donald Trump, a supposed exemplar of competence contrast against the president’s bumbling idiocy. Some even speculated he might replace Joe Biden atop the 2020 Democratic presidential ticket. Many had him pegged for a potential White House run in 2024.
PoliticsPosted by
CNN

Andrew Cuomo just did the least Andrew Cuomo thing in the most Andrew Cuomo way

(CNN) — To any neutral observer, the writing was on the wall: Andrew Cuomo needed to resign. The governor of New York faced 11 allegations of sexual harassment by current and former state employees, verified by an investigation by the state's attorney general. Many of his allies -- and senior staff -- had abandoned him. The state assembly was moving toward opening an impeachment inquiry.
New York City, NYPosted by
FL Radio Group

Reaction on Governor Cuomo’s Resignation

Local reaction to Governor Andrew Cuomo’s resignation has been pouring in Tuesday afternoon:. “First, I want to commend the brave women who stepped forward and courageously told their stories. There is no place for sexual harassment, and today’s announcement by Governor Cuomo to resign was the right decision for the good of the people of New York. I have full confidence that Lt Governor Hochul will establish a professional and capable administration. I have spoken with Lt Governor Hochul and look forward to working together to help the people of New York.”
Public SafetyPosted by
MarketWatch

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo resigns in wake of sexual-harassment scandal

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo resigned on Tuesday after a report found that he had violated state and federal sexual-harassment laws, in a spectacular fall from grace for a political leader who was highly praised last year for his handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Cuomo, who continues to deny some of the allegations and maintain other actions were misinterpreted, will be replaced by Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul, a former member of the U.S. House of Representatives, who will become the first female governor of New York state. The report, issued in early August by New York Attorney General Letitia James, found that Cuomo sexually harassed 11 women, created a hostile work environment and retaliated against at least one former employee.
Albany, NYnewsitem.com

Ex-Cuomo aide details groping as lawmakers meet in private

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Lawmakers took another early step toward Gov. Andrew Cuomo's possible impeachment Monday, hours after an aide who accused him of groping her said in her first televised interview that she initially remained anonymous for fear the governor's “enablers” would destroy her. Brittany Commisso, an executive assistant...
New York City, NYRutgers

Andrew Cuomo’s Bombshell Resignation Explained

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo resigned today in an astonishing fall from grace a week after a report by state attorney general Letitia James concluded he had sexually harassed nearly a dozen women. Saladin Ambar, a professor of political science and senior scholar at the Center on the American Governor at the Eagleton Institute of Politics at Rutgers University-New Brunswick, explains the scandal that became the downfall of the once widely popular Democratic governor.
New York City, NYinsidernj.com

Hayden: Cuomo Tries to Put His Best Face on a Dire Situation

InsiderNJ turned to legal counsel Joe Hayden for is thoughts on New York Governor Andrew Cuomo’s resignation announcement today. “He’s doing his best to put a good face on a dire situation,” said Hayden, a veteran defense attorney. “His real problem is a potential criminal charge because at least one allegation, the allegation of groping, would almost certainly require a prosecutor to open an investigation if the victim presses the issue.
Voice of America

Until His Downfall, Andrew Cuomo Was a Democratic Party Fixture

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has been a fixture in U.S. Democratic Party circles for decades before his downfall and coming resignation amid allegations that he sexually harassed 11 women, including some of his own aides, at the state capital in Albany. He has been the governor of the fourth...
Albany, NYnewsitem.com

Cuomo's top aide resigns as governor faces harassment furor

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Melissa DeRosa, a fixture next to Gov. Andrew Cuomo for months during his coronavirus news conferences, resigned late Sunday on the heels of a report that found Cuomo sexually harassed 11 women, leaving the governor without his top aide as he faces the prospect of impeachment.

