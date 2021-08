One year ago, the world held its breath amid signs that one of Europe’s last dictators finally might be on the way out. But that’s not what happened. Belarusian strongman Alexander Lukashenko employed massive levels of fraud to rig presidential polls and prolong a nearly three-decade rule. He since has overseen an increasingly violent campaign against his country’s democratic opposition, civil society and independent media. Given Lukashenko’s growing repression, the U.S. must continue to respond by matching tough talk with strong action: applying steadfast pressure, promoting the cause of Belarus’s democrats, and providing possibility to its peaceful movement for change.