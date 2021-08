Laureano went 2-for-4 with a pair of doubles and a stolen base Tuesday in the Athletics' 8-1 loss to the Padres. The stolen base was Laureano's first since July 10 and only his fourth since mid-April, after he went 8-for-9 on steal attempts through his first nine contests of the season. Laureano's decision to be more judicious with his running doesn't seem to be the result of an organizational philosophy; for instance, the newly acquired Starling Marte has collected five stolen bases in his first five games with Oakland. Instead, Laureano may just be running less frequently due to the Athletics deploying him in more of a run-producing role of late. He's hit fourth or fifth in the order in all but four of his last 12 starts, and he'll fill the cleanup spot again in Wednesday's series finale with the Padres.