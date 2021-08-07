Cancel
Claremont, NH

Claremont Senior Center News: August 7, 2021

The Eagle Times
 3 days ago

Hi everyone. We had a ball! We had such a good time on Sunday, Aug. 1, for our Re-House Opening. Thank you to the people came in to experience what we do here. The volunteers had a great time showing their venue. Several people took advantage of the one-month trial membership or joined. Thank you to all the volunteers who were there to explain their venue. Also, thanks to Chef Ed and the kitchen workers who made all the samples from the kitchen. Bravo! We were also lucky to have the VNA and Bus Services in the house to talk about their services. If you missed this event, stop on and pick up a newsletter and a program sheet. Look around. We’re here to help.

