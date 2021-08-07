Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Skin Care

This Collagen-Boosting Serum "Shaves Off Years" In a Single Week

By Rachel Nussbaum
In Style
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs you've probably noticed, vitamin C is a big deal in the skincare world. While doctors have known about the dietary benefits of the vitamin for centuries — if you're anything like me, your public school education really emphasized its role in curing scurvy — serums touting the ingredients only really took off in the last 10 years. And thanks to products like Tula Skincare's Triple Vitamin C Serum, a decade barely leaves its mark on skin.

www.instyle.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vitamin A#Skin Pigmentation#Collagen#Dark Skin#Tula Skincare#Instyle#Sephora#Tula Com Predominant#Incidecoder Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Skin Care
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Amazon
Related
Hair CareMic

The 4 best hair vitamins for faster hair growth

When you've tried trims, masks, or scalp-stimulating products and your hair simply doesn't seem to want to grow, the best hair vitamins for faster hair growth can help to nourish strands from the inside out. Still, it's important that you choose one that's well-suited to your needs and contains high-quality ingredients. That's why I got in touch with two experts for more guidance: Andrea Paul, M.D., a medical advisor to the brand Illuminate Labs, and Kasey Nichols, N.M.D., a licensed naturopathic doctor and medical contributor to RaveReviews.org.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Shape Magazine

Shoppers Swear This Drugstore Face Lotion Makes Wrinkles 'Melt Away'

This story originally appeared on InStyle.com by Rachel Nussbaum. If you've been on TikTok or Instagram, hell, even Twitter, over the last few years, you're probably familiar with CeraVe. The brand's a star of the drugstore skin-care world, and for good reason: It offers hard-working, high-performing skin treatments for a fraction of what other brands cost, like a humble moisturizer that produces gold-medal results.
Skin CarePosted by
People

Drew Barrymore 'Douses' Herself in This $20 Vitamin E Oil for Hydration and Nourishment

Vitamin E can be traced back to so many of the healing, firming, moisturizing, and nourishing components of many of our favorite skin and hair care products. It can brighten our skin and even out hyperpigmentation while also plumping wrinkles and restoring life to dry, damaged hair. The secret behind this ingredient, it seems, is out. And there's one brand in particular that everyone from nearly 6,000 shoppers to Drew Barrymore loves.
Skin CareRefinery29

This Lip Plumping Treatment Rivals Filler — & There Are No Needles

From the lip flip (using Botox to enhance lip size) to lip blushing (tattooing the lip line to lend lips definition) it seems we're willing to try just about anything to give our lips a boost. You might blame the 'Zoom boom', which is said to have magnified insecurities for many. Then there's TikTok, which serves up countless lip swelling hacks that you can DIY at home. Either way, achieving bigger lips is a popular goal.
RecipesPopSugar

Forget Those TikTok Skin Hacks — This Is the Acne Treatment We Swear By

A year ago, TikTok was the place most people went to waste time while stuck at home (and learn viral dances, let's be honest), but now it's a treasure trove of inspiration. Everything from new vegan recipes to trendy home improvements can be found on your For You Page, but one category gaining immense popularity is beauty. While we're fans of reviews for new products or dupes, we're wary of the clever hacks revolving around one of our biggest beauty woes: acne.
Hair CareMic

Castor oil for hair growth: Does it actually work?

When I visited my parents' home recently, my mom told me that she'd begun adding castor oil to her beauty ritual, massaging it into her scalp every few days, and combing it through her brows and lashes every night. “It’s supposed to make your hair grow,” she explained. A search of #castoroil on TikTok turns up a ton of results, confirming that using castor oil to get voluminous locks is, in fact, a thing (and that Mom stays on top of the trends). I’ll be honest: The possibility of a $12 vial of castor oil transforming my thin, sparse lashes is intriguing. But given all the wellness BS out there, I'm pretty doubtful.
Skin CareAllure

How Glycolic Acid Gets Skin Glowing Stat

Board-dermatologists share the basics on the popular skin-smoothing acid. All products featured on Allure are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Do you start group chats about the best scalp treatments? Google AHA vs. BHA exfoliants...
Skin Careabc27.com

Best deodorant for sensitive skin

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. If your deodorant is causing itchiness or a rash, you may be experiencing what’s called contact dermatitis or a skin reaction to ingredients in your deodorant or antiperspirant. Fortunately, more and more brands are now formulating deodorants without common allergens and irritants.
Skin Careglamourmagazine.co.uk

Why taking that cold shower after sun exposure could actually be doing your skin more harm than good

Somehow the heatwave in the UK is still going strong and we're living for it – no one jinx it, please?!. With temperatures reaching 30 degrees, cute park meet-ups are a must, which comes, every now and again, with sunburn. Yep, sometimes we're all not as diligent with applying SPF as we know we should be – but it's seriously important people, so keep that suncream topped up.
Skin CareVogue

6 K-Beauty Pros On How To Achieve Glowing Summer Skin

Whether you’re about to jet off to a green-list tropical island or settle into a staycation, it’s time to start planning your summer skincare routine. From dehydrating heat and pore-blocking humidity to those extra strong and damaging UV rays, sunny climes can have myriad effects on our skin. So, what...
Skin CareMindBodyGreen

What Is Dimethicone & Is It Bad For Skin & Hair? Let's Investigate The Ingredient

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. When it comes to buzzy beauty ingredients, there's one famous (or infamous, depending on your worldview) player found in a slew of beauty products but isn't always referred to as the good guy. Enter, dimethicone. It sounds science-y (note: It is), and chances are if you do a quick Google search, you'll find a ton of conflicting information that will leave you a bit unsure.
Skin CareByrdie

Is Skin Fasting the Secret to Clear, Refreshed Skin?

For some, skincare is a 20-step process, morning and night. Which occasionally makes us wonder: Are we going overboard with the products? Cue skin fasting, a rising trend over the past few years, and your skin's very own version of a detox cleanse. We tapped one dermatologist, Dr. Lindsey Zubritsky,...
Skin CareIn Style

This Night Cream Firms Skin on Contact — and Even 70-Year-Olds See Anti-Aging Results

If the last year has taught me anything, it's to hold tight to the things that bring me pleasure in this world. Chocolate and salty food make up a not-insignificant portion of that category, along with ordering the same shade of dark red lipstick over and over again. While I can generally handle the consequences of those hobbies, one anti-aging Glytone face cream erases lines, wrinkles, and any dull skin that comes from inhaling popcorn.
Hair CareHello Magazine

This £7.99 scalp stimulator is a “game changer” for thinning hair

If you struggle with thinning hair, you’re not alone – a recent survey revealed 1 in 3 women experience the issue*, with excess shedding and split ends among the most visible symptoms. But fret not as there are certain habits you can implement to ensure longer, stronger, and healthier looking hair – including using a game-changing scalp massager from the haircare brand Hairburst.
Beauty & FashionReal Simple

Reap the Hair and Skin Benefits of Silk Pillowcases with This $21 Amazon Find

If your haircare and skincare rituals are the highlights of your evening routine, you likely apply your favorite products hoping their benefits will sink in while you sleep. However, if you currently sleep on a cotton pillowcase, there's a chance some of your hard work (and not to mention your products) could go to waste. To keep your treatments intact, you may want to consider switching to a silk pillowcase like this one from Amazon, on sale for $21.

Comments / 0

Community Policy