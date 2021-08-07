Do Just One Thing
Frozen organic berries -- blueberries, blackberries and strawberries -- can be expensive during the fall and winter months, when they aren't fresh and abundant. During the summer months, when berries are at their peak and affordable, stock up and freeze them yourself. Simply remove stems and leaves, then rinse the organic berries; let them air-dry on a towel and place them on a parchment-lined cookie sheet. Freeze them until frozen solid, then transfer the berries into airtight plastic containers. When you're in the mood for a berry smoothie this fall, you'll be stocked up and ready to go.www.arcamax.com
Comments / 0