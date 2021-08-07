Do Just One Thing

It may sound simple, but surrounding yourself with good, quality people that are supportive of you and the lifestyle you want to live. If this is tough for you, keep working on yourself. Keep reading positive things, keep eating well, keep doing energy work and yoga. The people who are not supportive will start to fall away and new supportive ones will show up. It takes time, but it is worth the shift. Just don’t try to hold on to ones that need to fall by the wayside. Love them and let them go. The new ones will catapult you forward into where you want to go. Another thing to note is that the energy people have is contagious. Positive people give off positive vibes and being around it will rub off on you.