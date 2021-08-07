Nominations open for 2021 ACE Awards recognizing unsung heroes

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. — Greater Falls Connection invites community members to send in nominations for the 2021 ACE Awards. The Active Community Engagement Awards recognize individuals and organizations who are active in community engagement. They are members of our community who work tirelessly to make a difference. They coach teams, inspire others, organize fundraisers, or volunteer at our local hospitals, schools, churches, and more. They consistently and selflessly devote their time and efforts, going above and beyond without thought of reward or recognition.