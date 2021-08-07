Cancel
Computers

Gallium Nine Lands Threaded Context Support, Other Improvements

phoronix.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeveral improvements were merged on Friday to Mesa's Gallium3D Nine state tracker that allows for an alternative means of Direct3D 9 support within Wine. Mike Blumenkrantz who is known for his work on the Zink OpenGL-on-Vulkan implementation within Mesa was responsible for Friday's Gallium Nine improvements that are now part of the Mesa 21.3 code-base.

www.phoronix.com

#Threading#Direct3d#Cpu#Opengl#Gallium Nine#Mesa 21 3
Computersphoronix.com

FreeRDP 2.4 Released With Support For Multi-Threaded Decoding

FreeRDP as a leading open-source implementation of the Remote Desktop Protocol is up to version 2.4 and exciting about this release is multi-threaded decoding support. FreeRDP's progressive codec code now allows using multi-threaded for decoding. RemoteFX encoded frames can now be decoded across multiple threads for dramatically speeding things up particularly at higher resolutions (particularly above 1080p). This multi-threaded decoding for FreeRDP can lead to a 3K display now having a "fluid experience" instead of the prior "choppy experience" when single-threaded.
Computersphoronix.com

Btrfs Picking Up FS-VERITY Support, Other Improvements With Linux 5.15

A lot of new code landed yesterday in the Btrfs file-system's "for-next" Git branch ahead of the Linux 5.15 merge window opening up in about one month's time. One of the main additions that landed yesterday in Btrfs for-next is the initial fs-verity support. FS-VERITY is the kernel layer that allows providing transparent integrity and authenticity protection of read-only files. To date FS-VERITY has just worked with EXT4 and F2FS while now moving forward the Btrfs file-system also supports the necessary bits. FS-VERITY is similar to DM-VERITY but works at the file level level for offering authenticity protection.
Video Gameslinuxtoday.com

Mesa 21.2 Released with New Features, Improved Support for Many Games

Mesa 21.2 has been in development for the past three months and brings a plethora of new features to the RADV (Radeon Vulkan) driver, in the form of several Vulkan extensions to improve support for Vulkan apps/games, as well as OpenGL ES 3.1 support on GT21x hardware and the Panfrost driver, wideLines support on lavapipe, a new Asahi driver for Apple’s M1 chip, and DRM format modifiers on Zink.
Coding & ProgrammingInfoQ.com

.NET 6: Threading Improvements

While numerous libraries exist to abstract away the complexities of asynchronous and concurrent programming, developers still need to drop down to lower thread-handling logic from time to time. Continuing our API changes for .NET 6 series, we look at some new tricks for multi-threading. Async Parallel.ForEach. When the Parallel class...
Coding & Programmingdlang.org

Development tools

DUB - Also functions as a build tool. The D programming language has a built-in code documentation language (DDoc) and documentation generation, enabled by the. tool can be used to quickly look up D keywords or standard library symbols. Third-party. See the documentation generators section in Community:Open_Source_Projects. Source code. dfmt...
Technologyphoronix.com

Thunderbird 91 Is Flying Soon As First Major Mail Client Update In A Year

Thunderbird 91.0 is approaching release as an annual feature release to this open-source, cross-platform mail client and RSS reader. Given the current release is Thunderbird 78 from last July, there is a lot in store for this "2021" update. Thunderbird 91 is finally set to offer import/export support for Thunderbird...
Video Gamesphoronix.com

0 A.D. Alpha 25 Released For This Open-Source RTS Game

0 A.D. as the long in development real-time strategy game developed by Wildfire Games is out with its twenty-fifth alpha release. 0 A.D. has been in development as open-source for more than one decade now (and original development being two decades old) while now out is Alpha 25 as their first alpha update in a half-year.
Softwarephoronix.com

Synopsys Looks To Remove Oldest ARC CPU Support From The Linux Kernel

Synopsys is looking to phase out support for the oldest ARC processors found within the mainline Linux kernel. Synopsys engineers feel it is time to retire support for the ARC750 as the oldest "Argonaut RISC Core" support found within the mainline Linux kernel. The Linux kernel has supported original ARCv1 CPUs of the ARC750 and ARC770 but is now looking to remove the former in order to clean-up some of the ARC architecture's MMU code.
Softwarephoronix.com

Intel Has A Huge Batch Of New Graphics Driver Code For Linux 5.15

Intel engineers on Friday submitted a big batch of kernel graphics driver improvements to DRM-Next for queuing ahead of the Linux 5.15 merge window. This latest Intel Linux graphics pull request has DG2 graphics card enabling, initial work on XeHP, DRM scheduler preparations, getting TTM memory management now ready for discrete GPU systems, and other bleeding edge hardware work.
Coding & Programminggitconnected.com

ES6 Javascript Shorthands

No matter how fast you type, or how familiar you are with your shortcuts, your coding efficiency is still at stake!. Coding is a day-to-day practice. A skill that reshapes and reforms itself from within. So being skillful with shorthands would definitely help improve productivity and time efficiency and code quality!
Animalsgitconnected.com

Sidetable: An Efficient tool to Summarize Pandas Dataframe

Pandas is a popular Python package among the data science community that provides numerous functions and methods to analyze and summarize the dataset. Data Analysis is an essential component of the data science model development life cycle to better understand data. Pandas come up with a vast list of APIs...
Softwaremakeuseof.com

How to Install and Configure PostgreSQL on Ubuntu

Relational database management systems (RDBMS) have proven to be a key component of many websites and applications, as they provide a structured way to store, organize, and access information. In this article, we will discuss PostgreSQL in detail, along with a step-by-step guide on installing and configuring PostgreSQL on Ubuntu.
Computersarxiv.org

"What makes my queries slow?": Subgroup Discovery for SQL Workload Analysis

Among daily tasks of database administrators (DBAs), the analysis of query workloads to identify schema issues and improving performances is crucial. Although DBAs can easily pinpoint queries repeatedly causing performance issues, it remains challenging to automatically identify subsets of queries that share some properties only (a pattern) and simultaneously foster some target measures, such as execution time. Patterns are defined on combinations of query clauses, environment variables, database alerts and metrics and help answer questions like what makes SQL queries slow? What makes I/O communications high? Automatically discovering these patterns in a huge search space and providing them as hypotheses for helping to localize issues and root-causes is important in the context of explainable AI. To tackle it, we introduce an original approach rooted on Subgroup Discovery. We show how to instantiate and develop this generic data-mining framework to identify potential causes of SQL workloads issues. We believe that such data-mining technique is not trivial to apply for DBAs. As such, we also provide a visualization tool for interactive knowledge discovery. We analyse a one week workload from hundreds of databases from our company, make both the dataset and source code available, and experimentally show that insightful hypotheses can be discovered.
Video Gamesphoronix.com

RadeonSI Lands Regression Fix For ~10x Higher CPU Usage For Some Games

Merged one month ago was RadeonSI enabling by default its optimization to replace uniforms with literals inside shaders. This uniform inlining helped with SPECViewPerf and other workloads but it turns out in the process sharply drove up CPU usage when running some games. This RadeonSI change led to some games...
Computersjetbrains.com

Improved Support for Source Generators in ReSharper 2021.2

The popularity of Source Generators is slowly yet steadily growing within the .NET community as more projects learn to utilize them to reduce tedious and repetitive development work. Newcomers can get an overview in our Source Generators introductory blog post, try various samples Microsoft provides, or watch the recorded talk “Source Generators in Practice” from JetBrains .NET Days Online.

