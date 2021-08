When I am leading tours, especially in the Italian region of Tuscany, I’m always amazed at how much history we pass on a nondescript road without ever knowing what we are missing. On a seemingly simple one-mile stretch outside of our friend’s villa in the remote Tuscan countryside, one passes historic tombs from Etruscan times (8th Century BC) to a spot where Da Vinci painted a still life, to a mythical cistern from the 14th century to World War II sites with even more history in between. All of this on a stretch of road that 99 out of 100 people would drive by oblivious to what has come before.