Chester, VT

Youth opportunity inspires GMUHS student

The Eagle Times
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHESTER, Vt. — For almost 40 years, the Governor’s Institutes of Vermont has offered immersive experiences to high school students, allowing them to delve into their unique area of interest alongside passionate peers and professionals. This summer GIV has been striving to create memorable experiences with Vermont high schoolers after a year of isolation and disconnection. July 30 was the official closing of the 2021 season, leaving Vermont with more than 300 GIV alumni from the 2021 cohort. Among these alumni is Marlayna King, a rising junior at Green Mountain Union High School in Chester.

www.eagletimes.com

Comments / 0

