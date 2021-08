NOTTINGHAM, MD—The Baltimore County Public Library has announced a partnership with Vision to Learn, an organization that provides free eye exams and glasses to kids in low-income communities. Vision to Learn serves children in 13 states and more than 400 cities, from Honolulu to Baltimore. During the month of August, Vision To Learn’s mobile clinic will visit eight BCPL branches. … Continue reading "Baltimore County Public Library to provide free eye exams, glasses for kids through partnership with Vision to Learn" The post Baltimore County Public Library to provide free eye exams, glasses for kids through partnership with Vision to Learn appeared first on Nottingham MD.