Colt is the medical director for the Gary & Mary West PACE. He lives in Rancho Bernardo. With the wider reopening of California last month, many people were celebrating what we thought was a return to our normal activities and figuring out what our post-pandemic world would look like. But the pandemic is not quite over, and rising COVID-19 infection rates across the country have many senior citizens once again taking precautions by wearing masks and sheltering in place. It’s also a time of incredible uncertainty and stress for a group disproportionately burdened by the pandemic: the 1 in 5 Americans currently caring for an aging loved one.