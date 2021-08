The Altrusa International Club of Oak Ridge will open its fall line up of meetings with an in-person luncheon on Wednesday, Aug. 11. This first fall meeting will honor the scholarship recipients from Roane State Community College, Pellissippi State Community College and the Tennessee Colleges of Applied Technology (TCAT’s) from Harriman, Knoxville and Jacksboro, according to a news release. This year, the Club made donations to each college’s Foundation, and the scholarship recipients have been selected from the pool of applicants at each college. Those scholarship recipients who can attend will be invited to be guests of Altrusa and be recognized to tell the club about themselves.