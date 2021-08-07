Cancel
Lincoln, NE

15 Lincoln students make KU's spring honor roll

Lincoln Journal Star
 3 days ago

Fifteen students from Lincoln are among undergraduate students at the University of Kansas who earned honor roll distinction for the spring 2021 semester. The honor roll comprises undergraduates who meet requirements in the College of Liberal Arts & Sciences and in the schools of Architecture & Design, Business, Education & Human Sciences, Engineering, Health Professions, Journalism & Mass Communications, Music, Nursing, Pharmacy, Professional Studies and Social Welfare.

