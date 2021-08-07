'City folks moving to the countryside are pricing locals out - and driving us mad'
I was sitting in a neighbour’s garden, for one of the first proper parties since lockdown, when a woman dressed in white with expensive-looking hair told me she was dreading the drive back to London. She’d spent the day in the next county looking at a farmhouse that had a cottage attached, which she was planning to do up as a holiday let, while also checking out the local prep school for her son.www.telegraph.co.uk
Comments / 0