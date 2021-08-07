Letter to the editor: Seeking mental health help is healthy and normal

The Olympics are behind us. Yet both the golden glory and disappointing defeats live on. In its wake the importance of mental health has finally taken a stand on the podium as a major player in the lives of athletes. One’s mental health has always been paramount. Yet our emotional challenges are often hidden behind the curtain of shame. Simone Biles, Naomi Osaka, and Michael Phelps have contributed to a changing tide — where mental health can be discussed with humility versus humiliation. That in itself deserves a medal, since our mental health truly is worth its weight in gold. Since I am not a sports psychologist, I wondered if as a clinical psychologist I had the credibility to write on this subject. Yet I didn’t want to fall prey to believing athletes are in a category unto their own. There is no category, just one large collective of humanity when it comes to the importance of our mental health.