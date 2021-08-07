Cancel
Winchester, VA

Letter to the editor: Seeking mental health help is healthy and normal

Northern Virginia Daily
 3 days ago

Like many others reading this, I have been captivated by the Olympic Games in Tokyo. The superhuman effort required by every athlete to make it to the games is impressive. But, as a licensed professional counselor, recent events also put a global spotlight on the effects of stress. The world...

www.nvdaily.com

