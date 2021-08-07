Cancel
Nelson Cruz homers, drives 5 to help Rays beat Orioles 10-6

By TODD KARPOVICH - Associated Press
Marion Chronicle-Tribune
 3 days ago

BALTIMORE (AP) — Nelson Cruz homered and drove in five runs to help the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Baltimore Orioles 10-6 on Friday night. Manuel Margot had three hits and an RBI for Tampa Bay. The Rays have won six of eight.

