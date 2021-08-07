Nelson Cruz homers, drives 5 to help Rays beat Orioles 10-6

The Rays scratched Cruz from their lineup for Wednesday's game against the Yankees due to a right foot contusion, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Cruz wasn't known to be nursing an injury coming out of any of his first four games with the Rays, during which he went 2-for-16 with a pair of solo home runs and three walks. It's possible that Cruz hurt his foot at some point during pregame workouts, but manager Kevin Cash should shed more light on the matter when he meets with the media later Wednesday. For now, Cruz can be viewed as day-to-day heading into Thursday's series finale.