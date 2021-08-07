Nelson Cruz homers, drives 5 to help Rays beat Orioles 10-6

ST. PETERSBURG — Additional thoughts on the Rays’ deals leading up to Friday’s trade deadline:. • There seemed, based on social media posts and some analyses, to be general disappointment (to put it mildly) that the Rays weren’t more active over the final days, especially as their American League East rivals added key players. But how different would the reaction have been if the Rays had been quiet over the preceding week and then on Friday afternoon popped the blockbuster trade to send prospects to Minnesota for veteran slugger Nelson Cruz, the biggest deadline deal, and arguably overall, in franchise history?
