Letter to the editor: Freeze the infrastructure effort and provide honest accounting

Late last week, Senator Elizabeth Warren engaged in a conversation with Ken Langone, an American billionaire and the founder of the home improvement company Home Depot. During the discussion, the businessman asked Warren why he received Social Security benefits. He argued that, as a billionaire, he should not be entitled to a payout from the government. In response, the Senator explained how measures of social security work. She also shared details about Real Corporate Profits Tax, a proposed minimum tax on corporations. The exchange has since gone viral, with dozens of social media users praising Warren for her well-explained response to Langone.