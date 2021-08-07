Letter to the editor: Freeze the infrastructure effort and provide honest accounting
I was appalled to read in this morning’s Washington Post that the “Senate infrastructure deal would add hundreds of billions of dollars to the deficit” according to the authoritative CBO. This is utterly disgraceful. All along, we have been told that the infrastructure program would be soundly funded. Now, though, The Post reports that financing methods are being applied to “partially obscure the true budgetary impact of the plan”.www.nvdaily.com
