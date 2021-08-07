Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

Letter to the editor: Freeze the infrastructure effort and provide honest accounting

Northern Virginia Daily
 3 days ago

I was appalled to read in this morning’s Washington Post that the “Senate infrastructure deal would add hundreds of billions of dollars to the deficit” according to the authoritative CBO. This is utterly disgraceful. All along, we have been told that the infrastructure program would be soundly funded. Now, though, The Post reports that financing methods are being applied to “partially obscure the true budgetary impact of the plan”.

www.nvdaily.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Washington Post#Senate#Cbo#Republicans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Related
AdvocacyBillings Gazette

Letter to the editor: Hold Capitol insurrectionists accountable

Regarding the U.S. Capitol insurrection hearings: good on them. Those offenders need to be held accountable for their horrific behavior. But when our inner cities experienced turmoil with angry crowds rioting, overturning and setting police cars on fire; defacing, damaging and setting downtown buildings afire; how many of those offenders were held accountable?
Presidential ElectionBillings Gazette

Letter to the editor: Is Biden running a misinformation effort?

Recently, President Biden informed us he was sending “volunteers” across the nation to go door-to-door in an effort to get more people vaccinated. Since then, I’ve heard nothing on this new government effort. Could that be considered misinformation if it is not being currently followed through with?. Recently, every Democrat...
Advocacyscledger.net

Letters to the Editor

In the same month we celebrate our nation’s Declaration of Independence, this year we can also celebrate an amazing 50% reduction — at least temporarily — of childhood poverty. In Montana, 15% of our children live in poverty. On July 15, the federal government distributed $15 billion in the first of six monthly payments to the families of almost 60 million American children. This economic transformation was made possible by expansion of the Child Tax Credit in President Biden’s congressionally approved American Rescue Plan.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Free Press - TFP

Second Federal Court Blocks Biden Mandate Requiring Doctors To Perform Trans Surgeries Against Conscience

A federal court has blocked President Joe Biden’s mandate that would require doctors to perform transgender surgeries against their consciences. Judge Reed O’Connor of the United States District Court for the Northern District of Texas, Wichita Falls Division, granted “a permanent injunction” to the Christian plaintiffs “to be exempt from the government’s requirement to perform abortions and gender-transition procedures.”
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Upworthy

Elizabeth Warren schools a billionaire on why he receives Social Security: 'It's not charity'

Late last week, Senator Elizabeth Warren engaged in a conversation with Ken Langone, an American billionaire and the founder of the home improvement company Home Depot. During the discussion, the businessman asked Warren why he received Social Security benefits. He argued that, as a billionaire, he should not be entitled to a payout from the government. In response, the Senator explained how measures of social security work. She also shared details about Real Corporate Profits Tax, a proposed minimum tax on corporations. The exchange has since gone viral, with dozens of social media users praising Warren for her well-explained response to Langone.
AdvocacyPosted by
CBS News

Food stamps — now $7 a day — are set to get chopped

Soon after the pandemic shuttered the U.S. economy, food banks were overwhelmed by demand, with cars lined up for miles as people in need waited to pick up groceries. As the hunger crisis worsened, the federal government stepped in to increase food stamp benefits. Now that enhancement is set to...
ElectionsPosted by
Vice

'Expert Mathematician' on Election Fraud Actually a Swing Set Installer, Lawsuit Claims

On January 27, the pro-Trump channel OAN broadcast a segment interviewing an "expert mathematician" named Ed Solomon who claimed to have found evidence within precinct-level reporting that the election was rigged by an algorithm. The basis of Solomon's claim is that he found several precincts throughout the country reporting exactly the same results at various times throughout the vote tabulation process.
Politicsthefocus.news

Melissa DeRosa salary revealed: How much did Cuomo’s former aide earn?

Melissa DeRosa was among Gov Andrew Cuomo’s top staff from 2017 until yesterday. What salary did Melissa DeRosa earn as Cuomo’s aide, and how did it compare with other members of the New York State Executive Department, including Gov Cuomo?. What was Melissa DeRosa’s salary as Cuomo’s top aide?. The...
Congress & Courtsspeaker.gov

Pelosi Statement on Retirement Announcement of Congressman Ron Kind

San Francisco – Speaker Nancy Pelosi issued this statement on the retirement announcement of Congressman Ron Kind of Wisconsin:. “For 26 years, the people of western Wisconsin have had a committed and effective champion in Congressman Ron Kind. “As a longtime Member of the powerful Ways and Means Committee, Congressman...
Irving, TXhngn.com

$2,000 Extra Stimulus Checks Will Be Given to Americans, Will You Qualify?

Struggling Americans in some states in the country will receive extra Stimulus Checks up to $2,000 in the upcoming weeks. In a recently published article in The Sun, A proposal to offer a $2,000 incentive to teachers who intend to return to class in the autumn was accepted by a school board in Irving, Texas. Officials want to express their gratitude to employees who have persevered in the face of the global pandemic.

Comments / 0

Community Policy