Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Atlanta, IN

Norway men beat Russia for beach v'ball gold; Qatar bronze

Marion Chronicle-Tribune
 3 days ago

TOKYO (AP) — Anders Mol’s first goal for the Olympic beach volleyball tournament was a top-eight finish. That would be the best ever for Norway, and one step farther than a certain Merita Berntsen made it in Atlanta. “I always dreamed of beating my mom in the Olympics,” the son...

www.chronicle-tribune.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlanta, IN
Sports
City
Atlanta, IN
Local
Indiana Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anders Mol
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Russia#Beach Volleyball#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Norway
NewsBreak
Gold
Country
Qatar
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NBC Los Angeles

Team USA Wins Most Gold Medals After Epic Final Day at Tokyo Olympics

Team USA secured the most total medals won in Tokyo, with 113 overall -- 25 more than second-place China after 15 days of competition. On the last day of the competition, Team USA took the lead in total number of gold medals, too, by winning the 39th overall gold thanks to the women's volleyball team. Li Quan of China had a chance to ie the U.S. in a gold-medal boxing match, but lost to Laurent Price of Great Britain and settled for silver. The Closing Ceremony begins Sunday.
SportsNBC New York

11 Breakout Stars for Team USA at the Tokyo Olympics

Team USA stars like Katie Ledecky and Allyson Felix continued to add to their legacies at the Tokyo Olympics. But the Games also saw American athletes who may not have been household names beforehand capture the spotlight on the world’s biggest stage. Whether it was Caeleb Dressel in the pool...
Energy Industryrigzone.com

G7 Comments on Oil Tanker Attack

The G7 foreign ministers of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States of America, and the high representative of the European Union, commented on the attack. The G7 foreign ministers of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States of America,...
Sports95.5 FM WIFC

Olympics-Weightlifting-Qatar’s Elhakh wins gold in men’s 96 kg event

TOKYO (Reuters) – Qatar’s Fares Ibrahim Elbakh won the gold medal in the men’s 96 kg weightlifting event and set an Olympic record of a combined lift of 402 kg at the Tokyo Games on Saturday. Venezuela’s Keydomar Vallenilla Sanchez won sliver and Georgia’s Anton Pliesnoi claimed bronze. (Reporting by...
SportsFrankfort Times

Swiss win bronze on beach; US to play Aussies for gold

TOKYO (AP) — Joana Heidrich and Anouk Verge-Depre of Switzerland cruised to a straight-set victory over Latvia on Friday to claim the Olympic beach volleyball bronze medal. It's the first medal ever for the Swiss women on the beach.
Saint Charles County, MOSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Digest: US men beat Qatar to reach Gold Cup final

Gyasi Zardes scored in the 86th minute and the United States beat Qatar 1-0 on Thursday night in Austin, Texas, to reach the final of the CONCACAF Gold Cup. Zardes, one of the few first-line U.S. players on a mostly junior varsity roster at the tournament, replaced Daryl Dike in the 63rd minute and combined with two other second-half subs, Nicholas Gioacchini and Eryk Williamson.
Swimming & SurfingPosted by
Daily Mail

Another in the bank! Team GB secures its fifth swimming medal of the Tokyo Olympics as Luke Greenbank claims bronze in the men's 200m backstroke with Russia's Evgeny Rylov setting a new record to win gold

Luke Greenbank won Great Britain's fifth swimming medal of these glorious Games with a bronze in the 200metres backstroke. The 23-year-old Cumbrian finished in a time of 1:54.72sec - 1.45sec behind Russian Evgeny Rylov, who clocked a new Olympic record as he completed the 100m and 200m double. USA's Ryan...
SoccerHouston Chronicle

U.S. advances to Gold Cup final on a late goal from Gyasi Zardes, beats Qatar, 1-0

AUSTIN, Texas - When the Concacaf Gold Cup started this month, there were legitimate questions about whether U.S. Coach Gregg Berhalter had employed enough experience and talent to even reach the final. In leaving behind top players, Berhalter aimed to evaluate second- and third-choice figures before 2022 World Cup qualifiers...
MLSBoston Globe

Gyasi Zardes’s goal leads US men’s soccer past Qatar and into Gold Cup final

Gyasi Zardes scored in the 86th minute and the United States beat Qatar, 1-0, Thursday night to reach the final of the CONCACAF Gold Cup. Zardes, one of the few first-line US players on a mostly junior varsity roster at the tournament, replaced Daryl Dike in the 63rd minute and combined with two other second-half subs, Nicholas Gioacchini and Eryk Williamson in Austin, Texas. Gioacchini picked up a Qatari clearance attempt and fed Williamson, who returned the ball. Gioacchini passed to Zardes, and he scored his 14th goal and second of the tournament. The 20th-ranked Americans matched their record with 13 consecutive home wins and advanced to Sunday night’s final in Las Vegas, where they will face defending champion Mexico or Canada, who played later Thursday night. CONCACAF filled out the field for the Gold Cup, the championship of North and Central America and the Caribbean, with 2022 World Cup host Qatar as an invited guest. Matt Turner made three big first-half saves for the US. Christian Pulisic, Weston McKennie, Tyler Adams, Zack Steffem, Josh Sargent, and other US regulars missed the Gold Cup for vacation followed by preseason with their European clubs.

Comments / 0

Community Policy