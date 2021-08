Jimenez went 3-for-4 with a double, solo home run, two-run home run and two additional RBI in Sunday's 9-3 win against the Cubs. Jimenez tagged Cubs' starter Zach Davies for a two-run home run in the first and two-run double in the second and tacked on a solo shot off reliever Michael Rucker in the fifth. This was the powerful 24-year-old's fourth straight game with a double and his second and third homers of the season in only his ninth game. Given the small sample, Jimenez's slugging jumped from .414 to .667 with the three extra-base hit performance.