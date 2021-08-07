Lightning Bugs to perform Wednesday

The Lightning Bugs will perform at noon Wednesday, Aug. 11, as the next act in the Lincoln Community Foundation Garden Performance Series on the LCF Garden stage, 1415 N St. The Lightning Bugs are a jazz trio specializing in “moonbeam swing.” The band’s name is borrowed from the title of the pop music classic, “Glow Worm.” Smooth vocal harmonies in the Mills Brothers tradition are the hallmark of a Lightning Bugs show. The Bugs’ repertoire features jazz and pop standards from the '30s and '40s, when the big bands were blowing and the dance floors were crowded.