Gardening Guy: Growing veggies in self-watering containers

Sun Joe TJW24C 24-Volt Cordless Telescoping Power Weeder. Inch by inch, row by row, you can make that garden grow. A healthy greenspace requires the right garden tools. Your first job? Finding the best garden tiller. A garden tiller breaks up and aerates hard soil so you can use it for planting. You can go the old-school hand tiller route, which is what it sounds like (you hold it in your hand, it tills). Or you can add something to your yard tools that requires a little less effort, like an electric, battery-powered, or gas tiller. If your green thumb is itching to get to work, any one of these babies will get the job done, at lots of different price points.