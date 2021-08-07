N.Y. Yankees 3, Seattle 2

The New York Yankees entered today’s game hoping for the sweep of the Seattle Mariners after winning the first three. Sweeps of a four-game series are really difficult, especially when you are short as many players as the Yankees. The Yankees announced they had placed Anthony Rizzo on the Covid list before the game, their twelfth player to go on the list. They activated Luke Voit. At the end of a frustrating day, the Yankees could not complete the sweep losing the fourth game 2-0.