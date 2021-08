Mayor W. Reed Gusciora released the following statement after Trentonian Athing Mu won the gold medal in the 800-meter run at this year’s 2021 Tokyo Olympics:. “For those who have followed her in Trenton and beyond, Athing Mu’s gold medal performance is the natural progression of someone who has been breaking records throughout her young career. Mu’s knack for breaking records continued this morning, when she utterly dominated her 800-meter event, claiming the first gold medal for an American woman in that event since 1968 and breaking a U.S. record at the same time.