The Arizona Diamondbacks will battle the red-hot San Francisco Giants at Oracle park on Thursday night. This will be the first of a two-game set between the two teams. The Diamondbacks split their first two games against the Padres but eventually lost the series. The Giants also split their first two games against the Brewers but had a different outcome compared to Arizona since the Giants took the series. San Francisco still leads the NL West Division at 71-41 while Arizona is in last place at 35-78 with 36.5 games behind the Giants.