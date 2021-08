The Pittsburgh Pirates (40-65) are on the road for a three-game series against the Milwaukee Brewers (63-43), starting tonight at 8:10 PM. The Pirates are sending out Bryse Wilson for his first start with the team. With the Atlanta Braves, he had a 4.83 ERA in 31.2 innings, with 21 strikeouts and a 1.55 WHIP. The Brewers are countering with left-handed pitcher Eric Lauer, who will be making his 11th start, to go along with four relief appearances. He has a 3.78 ERA in 64.1 innings, with 64 strikeouts and a 1.29 WHIP.