Manchin’s infrastructure leadership moves us in the right direction
The aptly named “Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act,” a bill co-sponsored by a group of ten bipartisan senators, includes a sweeping range of investments that promise jobs and other economic benefits for communities across the country, and that’s especially exciting in West Virginia, where families have been searching for solutions that lead the state toward economic diversification that benefits us all.www.weirtondailytimes.com
