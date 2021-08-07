Manchin’s infrastructure leadership moves us in the right direction

Pledge to stand with Audubon to call on elected officials to listen to science and work towards climate solutions. The Senate has just voted on a landmark bipartisan infrastructure bill, which includes tens of billions of dollars for climate, energy, and environmental programs. Despite leaving out many of the more ambitious plans proposed by the White House in its American Jobs Plan, the bill represents an important step towards building a more sustainable America, with particular strides being made on behalf of clean energy and resilience.