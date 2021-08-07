Honoring those who set the standard
The enshrinement ceremony at the Pro Football Hall of Fame always is a special event, one that means the football season has finally arrived. This year’s extravaganza in Canton carries even greater significance to fans in the Tri-State Area as five people associated with the Pittsburgh Steelers — three former players, a coach and a front office man who helped to change the league forever — will take their places in the hall.www.weirtondailytimes.com
