Honoring those who set the standard

The Pittsburgh Steelers have a long history of putting members into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Just this weekend, five former members of the black and gold will be enshrined forever with football’s greatest honor. Many Steelers are still waiting in the wings to get their place in the hall, names such as L.C. Greenwood and Hines Ward come to mind, but in due time they always get in. The next Pittsburgh Steeler to enter the hall may even be on the current roster, only time will tell.