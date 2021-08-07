Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Honoring those who set the standard

Weirton Daily Times
 3 days ago

The enshrinement ceremony at the Pro Football Hall of Fame always is a special event, one that means the football season has finally arrived. This year’s extravaganza in Canton carries even greater significance to fans in the Tri-State Area as five people associated with the Pittsburgh Steelers — three former players, a coach and a front office man who helped to change the league forever — will take their places in the hall.

www.weirtondailytimes.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brad Paisley
Person
Donnie Shell
Person
Bill Cowher
Person
Bill Nunn
Person
Alan Faneca
Person
Art Rooney
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pro Football Hall Of Fame#College Football#American Football#The Pittsburgh Steelers#The Hall Of Fame Game#Bucknell#Shell
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLbehindthesteelcurtain.com

Which current Steelers have a shot at getting enshrined in Canton?

The Pittsburgh Steelers have a long history of putting members into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Just this weekend, five former members of the black and gold will be enshrined forever with football’s greatest honor. Many Steelers are still waiting in the wings to get their place in the hall, names such as L.C. Greenwood and Hines Ward come to mind, but in due time they always get in. The next Pittsburgh Steeler to enter the hall may even be on the current roster, only time will tell.
NFLPosted by
On3.com

Mike Tomlin addresses TJ Watt contract talks

Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin acknowledged T.J. Watt’s hold-in for the first time on Tuesday. The Steelers outside linebacker has participated in meetings and conditioning at training camp but has yet to participate in drills, spending team periods conditioning on the sideline. A first-round pick in the 2017 NFL Draft,...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Saquon Barkley News

New York Giants fans woke up to some big Saquon Barkley news on Monday morning. According to a report from Paul Schwartz of the New York Post, the superstar running back is set to return to the Giants this week. Barkley, who missed most of the 2020 season with a...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Cowboys Starter To Reportedly Miss ‘Significant Time’

The Dallas Cowboys‘ offense reportedly took a notable hit on Thursday night. Dallas lost to Pittsburgh, 16-3, in the Pro Football Hall of Fame Game on Thursday evening. The Cowboys reportedly lost a key member of their offense in the process. According to ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler, Cowboys starting...
NFLbehindthesteelcurtain.com

Watch Donnie Shell, Troy Polamalu and Bill Cowher’s Hall of Fame speeches

The Pittsburgh Steelers were more than well represented on Saturday in Canton, OH when the Pro Football Hall of Fame officially inducted the class of 2020. For the black and gold, those individuals who were inducted were:. Safety Donnie Shell. Safety Troy Polamalu. Coach Bill Cowher. There was a huge...
NFLPosted by
The Associated Press

Hall of Fame class has something for everybody

CANTON, Ohio (AP) — From bone-rattling tacklers Troy Polamalu, Steve Atwater and Cliff Harris to hard-charging runner Edgerrin James to the pass-catching brilliance of Isaac Bruce and Harold Carmichael, the Pro Football Hall of Fame class of 2020 has something for everyone. Add in blocking dynamos Steve Hutchinson and Jim...
Alliance Review

Fire and flow: Troy Polamalu stokes Steeler Nation during enshrinement speech

CANTON — The fire. The flair. The flow. They all were on display Saturday night for Troy Polamalu’s speech for enshrinement in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Before the former Pittsburgh Steeler great even spoke a word, tears flowed from Polamalu as he took the stage. He quickly went from emotional to playful when he turned around his just-revealed bronze bust to show its version of his legendary long hair.
NFLcbs4indy.com

Hall of Fame: Reception drives home Jim Irsay’s bond with Edgerrin James

CANTON, Ohio – The moment, the evening, belonged to Edgerrin James. His family, friends and former teammates – Immokalee High, The U, the Indianapolis Colts, Arizona Cardinals, you name it – milled about and shared memories at The Still, a venue on the sprawling, upscale Gervasi Winery Saturday night. Just a few hours earlier, James saw his bronze bust unveiled at the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2020 enshrinement ceremony.
NFLUSA Today

Troy Polamalu, welcome to the NFL Hall of Fame!

August is always a good time. The sun shines bright, the sky is clear, and both college football and NFL are that much closer to a return. The first week of August also includes the Hall of Fame Game, followed by the NFL Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony. The recent...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Mike Tomlin Denies Notable Steelers Trade Rumor

Mike Tomlin has denied the Pittsburgh Steelers trade rumor that surfaced earlier this week. Earlier this week, reports indicated that Steelers wide receiver James Washington wanted out. Washington, a second round pick of the Steelers in the 2018 NFL Draft, had reportedly requested a trade. Tomlin has denied the report,...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Predicting the 2022 Hall of Fame class: Does Devin Hester get in?

After seeing two classes of NFL players inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, who is going to get in as part of the 2022 class?. Canton, OH welcomed fans and all-time NFL greats back to the Pro Football Hall of Fame this past weekend after COVID-19 eliminated the enshrinement ceremony in 2020. Subsequently, we saw two classes of football legends be inducted into the Hall of Fame as the 2020 and 2021 classes were honored on separate days.
NFLbehindthesteelcurtain.com

Dive inside the life of a Hall of Famer with the book “Polamalu”

What a weekend for the Pittsburgh Steelers! After kicking off the Hall of Fame activities with a 16-3 win in their preseason game over the Dallas Cowboys, the franchise saw five people inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in players Donnie Shell, Troy Polamalu, and Alan Faneca along with head coach Bill Cowher and the legendary Bill Nunn.
NFLWINKNEWS.com

Immokalee’s Edgerrin James inducted into Pro Football Hall of Fame

From bone-rattling tacklers Troy Polamalu, Steve Atwater and Cliff Harris to hard-charging runner Edgerrin James to the pass-catching brilliance of Isaac Bruce and Harold Carmichael, the Pro Football Hall of Fame class of 2020 has something for everyone. Add in blocking dynamos Steve Hutchinson and Jim Covert, Steel Curtain stalwart...
NFLNBC Chicago

Best Quarterbacks in NFL History Without a Super Bowl

NFL quarterbacks’ careers are often defined by how they perform on the big stage. If a player doesn’t have a Super Bowl ring, he is generally thought of as a notch below the all-time greats. Tom Brady, Joe Montana and Peyton Manning probably wouldn't be thought of the same way if they didn’t win titles.

Comments / 0

Community Policy