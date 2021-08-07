Progress in election integrity is restoring voter confidence in West Virginia

EIPC Election Integrity Project California learn how we can win this recall election September 14. Join us this Saturday at 7 pm. We are doing an in-person, outdoor, movie night as an Election Integrity Project California, EIPC is part of a lawsuit regarding the process of how we vote in California and has evidence of wrongful conduct going back 10 years. This lawsuit is now in the 9th Circuit. It will go to the Supreme Court.