Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Elections

Progress in election integrity is restoring voter confidence in West Virginia

Weirton Daily Times
 3 days ago

Upon completion of 28 years of American military and state department service, I was blessed when our citizens elected me Secretary of State, West Virginia’s chief election official. One thing destitute people around the globe had in common was a lack of popularly elected government and a functioning constitution which guaranteed personal freedom and an iron-clad protected right to participate in their own governance.

www.weirtondailytimes.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
West Virginia State
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Voter Registration#Local Election#Washington Dc#American#State#West Virginians#Mit
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Related
Presidential ElectionMartinsville Bulletin

Youngkin speaks at 'election integrity' rally at Liberty University

GOP gubernatorial nominee Glenn Youngkin made a campaign stop Saturday at an “election integrity” rally in Lynchburg that his ticketmates opted not to attend, taking criticism from Democrats who said his appearance helped spread falsehoods about the 2020 election. The two-day event at Liberty University hosted by the 5th Congressional...
Casa Grande, AZpinalcentral.com

Election integrity is crucial

I see letters to the Dispatch on July 10 have issues with my previous response regarding the "Democratic propaganda" letter from Ralph Atchue, stating the Dispatch editor got it wrong on voter suppression and numerous other rants regarding the normal whining over the Jan. 6 "insurrection," Trump, political cartoons and any other thing he could throw in the mix!
Presidential Electionheraldcourier.com

Their View: The danger of that ‘election integrity’ rally

Republicans will hold a two-day rally in Lynchburg this weekend. That would be completely unremarkable in an election year except for one thing: This is being billed as an “election integrity” rally. Sadly, all the Republicans who are taking part in this event are lending their names to a conspiracy...
Oneida County, NYuticaphoenix.net

New commissioners aim to restore voter confidence in Oneida County

Meet Nichole Shortell and Sarah Bormann, the new Oneida County Board of Elections commissioners. Shortell, the Republican commissioner, says she brings 25 years of legal experience. Bormann, the Democratic commissioner, says she brings a political background and team management skills. “I feel very fortunate to come into an office to...
IndustryWeirton Daily Times

McKinley is working for West Virginia

Most patients are likely unaware of the ins and outs of the 340B drug pricing program, which requires pharmaceutical companies to provide drugs at a discount for certain hospitals and clinics serving the neediest of patients. But in areas such as rural Appalachia, that kind of program can mean the difference between life and death for some.
Income TaxJournal & Sunday Journal

Generational opportunity for West Virginia

Across the country, there is reason for optimism as Americans are returning to work and our economy shows signs of improvement. Taking advantage of this renewed hope, state governments are examining how they can be proactive in reinvigorating local economies with smart spending plans and lower taxes. In West Virginia, specifically, policymakers are discussing ways to kindle economic – and population – growth.
York County, PAYork Dispatch Online

'Election integrity committee' in York County accused of voter intimidation

A group calling itself an "election integrity committee" drew allegations of voter intimidation after its members reportedly knocked on doors across York County asking about how and for whom residents voted. York County President Commissioner Julie Wheeler, who said she received numerous calls about the individuals claiming to be members...
Cuyahoga County, OHCrain's Cleveland Business

Crain's editorial: Restore faith in elections

These are not the best of times for voter confidence in our election systems. Some of that skepticism stems from bad-faith attacks on processes and the work of election professionals, and those who believe in our form of government have an obligation to continue to deploy facts to fight lies and disinformation.
Colorado StateSterling Journal-Advocate

CAPITOAL REVIEW: Progressive Dems dare Colorado voters to hold them accountable

Governor Jared Polis and Progressive Democrat majorities at the State Capitol have spent the past three years ignoring clearly-expressed voices of Colorado voters on tax and economic issues. In fact, Progressive Democrats’ disregard for many of the same voters who elected them has become so brazen that they seem to be daring voters to hold them accountable.
Electionscitizensjournal.us

EIPC Election Integrity Project California

EIPC Election Integrity Project California learn how we can win this recall election September 14. Join us this Saturday at 7 pm. We are doing an in-person, outdoor, movie night as an Election Integrity Project California, EIPC is part of a lawsuit regarding the process of how we vote in California and has evidence of wrongful conduct going back 10 years. This lawsuit is now in the 9th Circuit. It will go to the Supreme Court.
Presidential Electionmilwaukeecourieronline.com

Elections Commission Deactivates More Than 205,000 Voters

The Wisconsin Elections Commission announced Aug. 4, 2021 it has deactivated more than 205,000 voter registrations through two separate voter list maintenance processes. “The first group of more than 174,000 voters we deactivated have not voted in the past four years and did not respond to a mailing,” said Meagan Wolfe, administrator of the Wisconsin Elections Commission. “This deactivation process is required under Wisconsin State statute. Many of the deactivated voters have moved and can re-register at their new address. Some of the voters had died and a few others asked to have their registrations canceled.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy