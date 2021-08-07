Homeyer: Growing veggies in self-watering containers
Recently I was at my local food co-op and chatted with a friend about her gardens. She told me that she is having fabulous luck growing tomatoes, peppers and more in a bucket system she constructed. Her inspiration was a book by Vermont’s Ed Smith who has written a number of great books, including “The Vegetable Gardener’s Container Bible.” And although I have used the Ed Smith system in the past, it’s good to see how another uses it, so I visited her to see what she has done.www.timesargus.com
