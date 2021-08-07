Mayoral Notes: Boston Post Cane awarded to Claremont citizen

Surrounded by family and friends, Rita Moore received the Boston Post Cane Award for being the oldest living citizen in Claremont. Having turned 102 on March 30, Rita’s daughter, Lillian, thought her mother might be eligible and submitted an award application to the city. Her hunch was correct, and, on Aug. 5, I had the privilege of presenting this award to Rita. Honoring our oldest living citizens in such a manner is a tradition that Claremont has followed for 112 years.