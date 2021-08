‘Tis the season to beat the cold by curling up by the fireplace and soaking in the warmth of the flames. Whether it’s the holiday season or not, a fireplace picture on Instagram deserves a caption that’ll make you feel cozy AF. There are plenty of options to choose from, but sometimes it’s hard to pick the perfect quote or song lyric when they could all work. If you’re at a loss for what to say, these fire captions for Instagram will virtually transport any of your followers into one of the best traditions of the season.