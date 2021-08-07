Cancel
DOE reports 105 COVID-19 cases in first week of in-person learning

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the first week since public school students and teachers returned to full in-person learning, the Hawaii Department of Education reports 105 new COVID-19 cases. Confirmed cases are reported every Friday and as required by Hawaii law, HIDOE is requried to include school names; date the COVID-19 positive test was reported to the school; and the date that the positively tested student, staff, or affiliated individual was last on a school campus.

