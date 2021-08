Laura had always dreamed of getting her feet wet at Sand Beach, and with a little help from her newfound friends, she was able to do so. What a feel-good story this is. Yesterday, the Bar Harbor Fire Department came to the rescue, but not in a way that they normally would. You see a woman who is unable to walk named Laura who suffers from ALS, which is a debilitating nerve disorder that affects the brain and spinal cord, had always wanted to feel the cold ocean water and experience beautiful Sand Beach firsthand.