Big River Materials awards 1st annual J.R. Kendrick Memorial Scholarship

Courier News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBig River Materials has announced the recipient of the 1st annual J.R. Kendrick Memorial Scholarship. Emily Flippin, a freshman student and Funeral Science major at Arkansas State University-Mountain Home, was presented with the $10,000 scholarship by Big River Materials president, Matt Duffield, who is also the founder of the J.R. Kendrick Memorial Scholarship. Mr. Duffield founded the scholarship to honor the memory of his late cousin, Ronald Dale “JR” Kendrick.

www.couriernews.com

#Charity#Big River Materials#Funeral Science
