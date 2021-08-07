Big River Materials awards 1st annual J.R. Kendrick Memorial Scholarship

Delmarva Chicken Association granted scholarships to three local students pursuing college and graduate studies connected to careers in Delmarva’s chicken industry. Trinity Ranshaw of Harrington, graduated from Lake Forest High School and will attend the University of Delaware in the fall. Ranshaw has been a part of FFA since middle school and has served on the Delaware State Fair Junior Fair Board. Her career goal is to become a high school teacher who can drive enthusiasm about agriculture among her students.