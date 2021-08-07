Cancel
Miami, FL

Colorado 14, Miami 2

By Sportradar
Janesville Gazette
 3 days ago

A-walked for Okert in the 7th. b-flied out for Bowden in the 7th. c-struck out for Campbell in the 8th. d-singled for Almonte in the 8th. LOB_Miami 6, Colorado 8. 2B_De La Cruz (1), Alfaro (9), I.Díaz (7), Story 2 (25), Rodgers (9), Hilliard 2 (4). HR_Rojas (6), off Almonte; Cron 2 (16), off Alcantara; Blackmon (7), off Alcantara; E.Díaz (13), off Okert; McMahon (18), off León. RBIs_Sierra (2), Rojas (28), Cron 4 (50), Story (54), Hilliard (15), Tapia (45), Rodgers (28), Blackmon 2 (51), E.Díaz (28), McMahon 2 (58), Daza (29).

