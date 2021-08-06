Cancel
Hosford, FL

CURTIS LOLLIE

By Staff
cljnews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHOSFORD – Curtis Lollie, 87, of Hosford, went to be with his Heavenly Father and his beloved Inez on July 29, 2021. Curtis was born Aug. 1, 1933 to Jeff and Flora Lollie. Curt, as Inez called him, was 6’2” and weighed about 225 lbs, with hands as big as baseball mitts. He could outrun both his boys until they were 16 years old and outwork most men – in that, he was just like his dad. Curtis loved Telogia Assembly of God Church and raised his children there. He didn’t just go to church, he lived it, as anyone who knew him will tell you, he walked the walk every day. He was the kindest, most humble person who always put everyone else before himself.

www.cljnews.com

Comments / 0

