CYNTHIA WILLIAMS
Cynthia Marie Williams, 59, of Columbus, OH, passed away peacefully at home on Monday, June 21, 2021. She was preceded in death by her father, William Earnest Williams. Surviving are her son Jordan “Max” Williams; mother, Shirley Williams; four siblings, Pam Blanchard (husband Larry Blanchard); William Williams; Warren Williams; Carmen Zimmerman (husband William Zimmerman); niece, Carisa Cole; nephew Brandon Williams (wife, Sarah Williams); niece, Sheraya Cosby; and a host of beloved great nieces, great nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.www.timesleaderonline.com
