Parkersburg City Council may vote to sell marketplace

PARKERSBURG — A resolution to accept bids for the Point Park Marketplace is on the agenda for Tuesday’s Parkersburg City Council meeting. The property at 113 Ann St. was acquired by the city in 2013 through a land swap with a downtown property owner. The city managed the market for about two years, but as debate over the costs and other issues intensified, council voted in 2016 to lease it to two business owners who had been operating there.