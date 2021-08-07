Cancel
Parkersburg City Council may vote to sell marketplace

Parkersburg News & Sentinel
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePARKERSBURG — A resolution to accept bids for the Point Park Marketplace is on the agenda for Tuesday’s Parkersburg City Council meeting. The property at 113 Ann St. was acquired by the city in 2013 through a land swap with a downtown property owner. The city managed the market for about two years, but as debate over the costs and other issues intensified, council voted in 2016 to lease it to two business owners who had been operating there.

www.newsandsentinel.com

#Infrastructure#Urban Renewal Authority#Municipal Building#Retail#Civil Service#Parkersburg City Council#Meals On Wheels Program#The Personnel Committee
