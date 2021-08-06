Cancel
CDOT Settles With Design And Construction Firms Following 2019 Collapse Of Turnpike Lanes

By Logan Smith
CBS Denver
 3 days ago

(CBS4) — The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) announced a settlement that was reached with three businesses involved in the design and construction of a section of major highway that collapsed in 2019.

CDOT will receive $14 million from Ames/Granite Joint Venture, HDR Engineering, Inc., and Kleinfelder, Inc.

Details of the agreement were not provided. However, in that press release, a CDOT spokesman stated the four parties “are pleased that the matter has been resolved without the need for litigation and look forward to future opportunities to work together.”

U.S.36 on Tuesday, July 16, 2019. (CBS)

A crack in the road surface was the first sign of trouble in July 2019. CDOT closed the eastbound lanes of U.S. 36 between the Wadsworth Boulevard and 104th Avenue/Church Ranch Boulevard exits.

As the agency worked on evaluating its cause , the crack grew to 200 feet in length, a sinkhole developed, and finally the retaining walls supporting the southern side of the elevated roadway gave out. Parts of all three lanes collapsed.

(credit: CBS)

CDOT discovered a void in the road base and shifting soils contributed to the event.

Caissons were drilled to bedrock as part of the repair. High-density geofoam blocks were inserted underneath the new road.

(credit: CBS)

The eastbound lanes of the highway – also known as the Denver-Boulder Turnpike – re-opened in October. In all, CDOT invested 20,000 man hours and $17.5 million into the highway’s emergency reconstruction .

The $14 million portion of that total came via loan from the Colorado Transportation Commission’s program reserve fund. CDOT, its spokesman stated, “will propose” returning the settlement money to that fund.

Ames/Granite was chosen for the Turnpike’s express lanes expansion in 2012. That new stretch of highway went into service in early 2016 .

Denver, CO
