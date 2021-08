A Recent Study Creates Snapshot of Minority Business Ownership in Pre-Covid U.S. The COVID-19 pandemic reminded us of the importance of supporting small, minority-owned businesses, but this is easier said than done in many states across the U.S. Across the country, minority small business ownership is as varied in count as we can assume it is in business type and services. According to this study, total numbers of BIPOC-owned small businesses in every state ranged from the millions in states like Texas, New York, California, and Florida, to the low thousands in Vermont and North Dakota.