In this post, we will help you fix the Windows Update error code 0xd0000034. This error mainly occurs when users try to install a Feature update to Windows 10. Most of the time, the updates are downloaded and installed successfully. However, many users face the issue that Windows Update fails to install or will not download and they receive an update error code. One of such errors is update error 0xd0000034. If you face this problem, you can try some solutions covered in this post that might help you. The error message for Windows Update goes like this: