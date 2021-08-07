20 reasons to visit Essex this year

Day out in Cambridge today. Delayed start while we waited for the rain to stop and when we headed out it was with raincoats and an umbrella. We had decided to use the Park and Ride into the city as parking costs at £25+ prohibitive. We discovered later that the area round the main, Grand Parade carpark was gridlocked with queues of cars entering and leaving so a great decision. Instead we drove a couple of miles to the Park and Ride into the city and left Smart Arse in the carpark there. Did hesitate to take the bus as after all we have been avoiding close contact with people for last 18 months but most passengers on the bus were wearing masks. Lets hope the lady sitting across from Bob who was not was not wearing Covid instead !