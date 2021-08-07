Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

20 reasons to visit Essex this year

By Natalie Paris,
Telegraph
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGrowing up in Essex, you become used to having to defend a place that people write off for being no more interesting than whatever vacuous thing someone on The Only Way is Essex once said. Essex is actually rich in history, landscapes and tradition (though jokes about Ford Escorts and perma-tans work better down the pub). And as many Londoners have discovered this past year, it is possible to spend a glorious weekend in its countryside without travelling for more than an hour beyond the capital.

www.telegraph.co.uk

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Constable
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mountain Biking#River Basin#Uk#Ford Escorts#Londoners#Anglo Saxon#Hoop#The Chapel Of St Peter#Blackwater Navigation#Danish#National Trust#Munnings Art Museum#Finchingfield#Thaxted#Castle Hedingham#Great Chesterford#Wendens Ambo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Architecture
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Hiking
Related
U.K.Hello Magazine

Prince Charles visits Sandringham for special reason

The Prince of Wales took a trip up to Sandringham, the Queen's Norfolk estate, on Tuesday for a very special reason. Prince Charles, 72, joined Natural England's Chair, Tony Juniper, to release one of the country's most iconic threatened species – the Eurasian curlew - following an innovative Natural England-led partnership project to boost populations in the East of England.
AnimalsBBC

The whales which have visited Scotland for 20 years

Conservationists are asking for photographs of whales and dolphins spotted off Scotland's west coast. They hope to record sightings of minke whales nicknamed Kasey and Knobble. The two whales have regularly been spotted off the west coast over the last 20 years. Conservationists have appealed for sightings of two whales...
Worldtravelblog.org

Cambridge first stop.

Goodness, can't believe how long it is since I posted a blog on here. I've just been making photographic records of our most recent holidays and trips on my Facebook page and have somehow just not found time to write anything here as well. Last blog was India 2019 and...
TV & Videostravelawaits.com

Bridgerton Filming Locations To Visit In Bath, England

Bridgerton is the period drama that has smashed viewer ratings: In January Netflix announced that it had been watched by 82 million people across the world. If you are one of the 82 million, you’ll know that the reasons for its popularity are not hard to find. This is Regency England, but not as you’ve seen it before.
Visual ArtBBC

Flowers In A Terracotta Vase masterpiece to visit Belfast

A renowned Dutch artist's 18th Century masterpiece, usually held in the National Gallery in London, is to go on display in a Belfast community space. Jan van Huysum's Flowers In A Terracotta Vase will be exhibited at Portview Trade Centre in the east of the city for a week from Wednesday.
Worldtravelblog.org

Visit to Cambridge

Day out in Cambridge today. Delayed start while we waited for the rain to stop and when we headed out it was with raincoats and an umbrella. We had decided to use the Park and Ride into the city as parking costs at £25+ prohibitive. We discovered later that the area round the main, Grand Parade carpark was gridlocked with queues of cars entering and leaving so a great decision. Instead we drove a couple of miles to the Park and Ride into the city and left Smart Arse in the carpark there. Did hesitate to take the bus as after all we have been avoiding close contact with people for last 18 months but most passengers on the bus were wearing masks. Lets hope the lady sitting across from Bob who was not was not wearing Covid instead !
Essex, CTsyncopatedtimes.com

Flora of Essex

Inspirations can be widely shared or private. We’ve all enjoyed being inspired by a chance encounter with someone who becomes a dear friend or reacquainting ourselves with an old friend presumably lost. Some are inspired by the myriad forms of performance and visual arts; others find inspiration in playing or spectating sports. Some are elated with breezy, warm, sunny days while others find gray, quiet days stir something in them. I belong to a small, elite group that drew inspiration for many years—in some cases many decades—from a 1906 oyster boat called Flora of Essex. Reports differ as to whether she was 53, 55, or 60 ft. long from stem to stern, but all agreed every pound of her 50 tons was magnificent.
LifestylePosted by
Travel + Leisure

The Internet Is Perplexed by London's Newest Tourist Attraction — a $3 Million Hill

London's newest tourist attraction is a mound of earth that has visitors as well as the social media universe perplexed since it opened — and then closed — this week. Marble Arch Mound was promised to Londoners as an elevated oasis in the city center. A lush, green hill would rise more than 80 feet and provide all-new sweeping views of Hyde Park and bustling Oxford Street.
CelebritiesCosmopolitan

11 totally random things that The Queen owns (including a Greggs)

As head of state, it kind of goes without saying that the Queen owns a lot of stuff. She’s an incredibly wealthy woman, known for donning an array of designer hats and handbags at every public event she attends. Oh, and of course she has many a grand stately homes and residencies to chill in (does Buckingham Palace sound familiar, anyone?).
TrafficThe Independent

London’s Tower Bridge stuck open after ‘technical failure'

Tower Bridge has been left stuck open after a technical fault stopped its platforms from lowering. City of London police said the suspension bridge was currently closed to traffic and pedestrians due to technical failure. Pedestrian Angela Hancock filmed the bastules - the bridge’s arms - in an upright position...
EducationTelegraph

Students at London state school secure more Oxbridge places than Eton

A state school in London has secured more Oxbridge places for its students than Eton College for the first time. Brampton Manor Academy, in Newham, confirmed that 55 of its pupils met their offer grades and accepted places at either Oxford or Cambridge on Tuesday. Fifty-five pupils were offered Oxbridge...
Petsgentside.co.uk

Mermaid found swimming in flooded Glasgow street

With much of the British Isles currently suffering on the weather front, one Glasgow resident came across a sight they never thought they'd see during this past weekend's flash floods; a mermaid. A mermaid like no other. However, this wasn't quite the mythical sea creature the man had seen in...
LifestyleSmithonian

Widely Mocked London Tourist Attraction Closes Two Days After Opening

London officials had grand visions for the Marble Arch Mound, a temporary installation that opened this week next to one of the English city’s iconic landmarks. Designs for the attraction depicted a lush, foliage-covered hill rising over the bustling shopping district of Oxford Street and greenery of Hyde Park. The mound’s purposes were numerous and lofty: to entice visitors back to the area as Covid-19 restrictions lifted, provide a new perspective of the neighboring Marble Arch and emphasize the importance of urban green space in the fight against climate change.

Comments / 0

Community Policy