Jonesboro, AR

Drugs, gun get man $650,000 bond

Jonesboro Sun
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJONESBORO — District Judge David Boling on Friday found probable cause to charge Tommy Thompson, 39, of 1007 Warren St., with of simultaneous possession of drugs and a firearm, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Thompson was arrested at his residence after police executed a search warrant. Boling set a total of two bonds at $650,000.

www.jonesborosun.com

