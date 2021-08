SOARERS OF THE SIERRA: If you had to name five feathery wonders found around the range that runs through the middle of the Golden State, what birds might you name first? You might immediately think of the handsome hawks that call the peaks and valleys of the Sierra Nevada home, like the Red-Tailed Hawk, or the Great Horned Owl, that awesome hoot-hoot-er. The Stellar's Jay is another fabulous favorite, and the dramatic Turkey Vultures have their devoted fans, too. What they all have in common with each other, but not with us, is they can move about by the power of their wondrous wings, while we landlubbers must remain wingless and bound to the land. Or must we? For in the mountains, where these very birds fly, there is a magical conveyance called the...