Larry “Bud” Ogle, 70, of Gatlinburg, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021. Born Sept. 22, 1950, to the late Luther “Coot” and Stella Ogle, Bud was a native Gatlinburg resident and at the early age of eight, began working in the family business while attending Pi Beta Phi Elementary School. He spent most of his high school years at the Columbia Military Academy then returned home and graduated from Gatlinburg Pittman High School in 1968. After graduation, he began managing the family’s motels and over the years has continued to promote the growth of tourism through his family businesses.