Contentment means desiring less

Do you struggle with feeling content? We seem to live in a culture that often struggles with contentment. It seems like there is always something else we need in life for us find contentment. Why is it so hard at times to find true contentment? Why do we often look for more but end up finding less? Contentment is hard to find because it is not a one time fix like cutting down a tree. When the tree is down, it’s down. Contentment though is more like trying to pick up mercury with tweezers — it just keeps squirting away. It is like the carrot in front of our face. We keep moving, and it keeps staying one step ahead of us. We keep chasing it, and it keeps dodging us. We seek to accomplish something only to find out we sense we need to do more. We acquire some possessions only to end up wanting and needing more. Satisfaction and contentment seem to be short lived and temporary as we end up with more unfulfilled longings. How much recognition is enough? How much money is enough? When is enough going to be enough?