Parkersburg, WV

Op-ed: Documentary on Blennerhassetts to premier in Parkersburg

Parkersburg News & Sentinel
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBlennerhassett Island Historical State Park is the area’s primary tourist destination with over 30,000 visitors each year. Tourists and area residents alike are drawn to the island by its unique location and the intriguing story of Harman and Margaret Blennerhassett, Irish aristocrats who created a glorious paradise on the remote frontier and enjoyed an idyllic existence until their ill-fated entanglement with the notorious Aaron Burr brought downfall and disaster.

