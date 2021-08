General Hospital dumped Emme Rylan who played the role of Lulu Spencer Falconeri in about October last year. Actually, the news came at a bad time for her as she and her partner Don Money also had to get out of their house as it was sold from under them. So, they took to the road and lived a rather nomadic lifestyle for a bit. Later, they returned to LA but now they leave again. So, where are they going?